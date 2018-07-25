Pirates beat Cleveland for 11th straight win, longest streak in 2 decades

CLEVELAND - The Pittsburgh Pirates have won their 11th straight game with a victory Tuesday night over the Cleveland Indians.
All cylinders were firing for the Buccos in their 9-4 win, with home runs from Starling Marte, Gregory Polanco, and Josh Bell.
🔔🔔🔔— Pirates (@Pirates) July 25, 2018
🔔🔔🔔
4️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/tJARJ2lAbe
Win Streak Counter: 1️⃣1️⃣— Pirates (@Pirates) July 25, 2018
Our first 11-game winning streak since September 12-22, 1996.#RaiseIt pic.twitter.com/H4O3oLGuwv
