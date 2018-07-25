  • Pirates beat Cleveland for 11th straight win, longest streak in 2 decades

    CLEVELAND - The Pittsburgh Pirates have won their 11th straight game with a victory Tuesday night over the Cleveland Indians.

    All cylinders were firing for the Buccos in their 9-4 win, with home runs from Starling Marte, Gregory Polanco, and Josh Bell.

    This is the longest win streak for the Pirates since Sept. 12-22, 1996.

