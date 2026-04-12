Pirates blow 5-run lead in series finale vs. Cubs; Lowe’s 2 homers not enough

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam as part of a two-homer game, but the Pittsburgh Pirates blew a five-run lead and were walked off 7-6 by the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 PIT: Oneil Cruz took Jameson Taillon deep to right field for the fifth leadoff home run of his career to give the Pirates (9-6) an immediate lead.

Top 2nd, 5-0 PIT: With two outs in the inning, Brandon Lowe connected on a grand slam to right-center off Taillon.

Bottom 3rd, 5-2 PIT: Dansby Swanson and Moisés Ballesteros each tagged solo home runs off Pirates starter Bubba Chandler to get the Cubs (7-8) on the board.

Top 5th, 6-2 PIT: Lowe blasted his second home run of the game and fifth of the season — a solo shot again off Taillon. The homer measured 444 feet to right-center.

Bottom 5th, 6-3 PIT: With runners on the corners and one out, Alex Bregman hit a sac fly to left off Chandler to answer the Pirates’ run in the top of the frame.

Bottom 7th, 6-4 PIT: With the bases loaded and one out, Swanson scored on a Bregman sac fly to second base (you read that right) against Hunter Barco. Lowe caught the popup but fell to the ground and Swanson raced home.

Bottom 8th, 6-6: With two on and two outs, pinch-hitter Michael Busch dumped an RBI single over the head of shortstop Konnor Griffin. Left fielder Bryan Reynolds delivered an errant throw back in which allowed the tying run to score.

Bottom 9th, 7-6 CHC: With the bases loaded and one out, Carson Kelly drilled one over the head of Cruz in center field off José Urquidy (0-1) for the game-winner.

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