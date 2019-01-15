  • Pirates broadcaster Steve Blass announces ‘semi-retirement'

    PITTSBURGH - Pirates announcer and former player Steve Blass announced Tuesday he will “semi-retire” after the upcoming season.

    The 2019 season will be Blass’ 60th with the club, his 34th as a commentator.

    Blass will retire from the broadcast booth at the conclusion of the season, but he’ll remain with the Bucs in an “ambassadorial” role.

    Blass was drafted by the Pirates in 1960. He recorded two complete-game victories in the 1971 World Series versus the Baltimore Orioles, leading the Pirates to a fourth World Championship.

