PITTSBURGH - Pirates announcer and former player Steve Blass announced Tuesday he will “semi-retire” after the upcoming season.
The 2019 season will be Blass’ 60th with the club, his 34th as a commentator.
Blass will retire from the broadcast booth at the conclusion of the season, but he’ll remain with the Bucs in an “ambassadorial” role.
Steve Blass retiring after 60 years with the Pirates. He’ll remain with the Bucs in an “ambassadorial” role, “I’m very lucky. I’ve got people that care about me.” #wpxi— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) January 15, 2019
Blass was drafted by the Pirates in 1960. He recorded two complete-game victories in the 1971 World Series versus the Baltimore Orioles, leading the Pirates to a fourth World Championship.
Longtime Pirates broadcaster and 1971 World Series hero Steve Blass announced today that he will retire from the broadcast booth at the conclusion of the 2019 season.— Pirates (@Pirates) January 15, 2019
Throughout the year we'll celebrate Steve's 60th season with the organization. #Blass60 pic.twitter.com/fiBFn1SJkY
