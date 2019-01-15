  • Pirates broadcaster Steve Blass to make special announcement

    PITTSBURGH - Pirates announcer and former player Steve Blass is holding a news conference Tuesday morning to make a special announcement regarding the upcoming season, according to a release by the team.

    The 2019 season will be Blass’ 60th with the club, his 34th as a commentator.

    Blass was drafted by the Pirates in 1960.

    He recorded two complete-game victories in the 1971 World Series vs the Baltimore Orioles, leading the Pirates to a fourth World Championship.

