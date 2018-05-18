  • Pirates calling up top prospect Meadows

    By: Dean Iampietro

    PITTSBURGH - A long-awaited prospect will join the Pirates on Friday. The team announced Thursday it intends to recall outfielder Austin Meadows.

    Meadows, the ninth overall pick in the 2013 draft, has long been considered a top prospect as an outfielder.

    According to the Pirates, Meadows is hitting .294 with 10 doubles, a home run and 15 RBI with AAA Indianapolis.

    The Pirates will have to make another roster move to bring in Meadows, and while nothing was announced, it’s expected that the move will involve Starling Marte, who suffered an oblique injury recently.

    Meadows will wear No. 17 for the Pirates.

