    PITTSBURGH - The Pirates claimed left-handed pitcher Sam Howard off waivers from the Rockies Wednesday.

    Howard was considered one of the best pitching prospects in the Rockies' farm system a few years ago, ranking 12th overall in the Colorado system in 2017, according to MLB Pipeline. However, he struggled when he made the jump to Triple-A and was moved to the bullpen last season.

