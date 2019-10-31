PITTSBURGH - The Pirates claimed left-handed pitcher Sam Howard off waivers from the Rockies Wednesday.
Howard was considered one of the best pitching prospects in the Rockies' farm system a few years ago, ranking 12th overall in the Colorado system in 2017, according to MLB Pipeline. However, he struggled when he made the jump to Triple-A and was moved to the bullpen last season.
Related Headlines
Read more from DK Pittsburgh Sports.
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, storms in the forecast causing some communities to change 2019 Trick-or-Treat times
- FBI investigating ‘suspicious activity' outside its Pittsburgh office
- Severe Weather Team 11's 2019 winter forecast
- VIDEO: Smoke billowing from home after fire breaks out in Washington County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}