PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star closer Felipe Vazquez has been arrested on multiple charges, including pornography and solicitation of a child.
According to a release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Vazquez was arrested Tuesday for "one count of computer pornography, solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene materials to minors."
Officials said the investigation into Vazquez, 28, began in August 2019 after they obtained information that Vazquez had a reported sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl who lives in Lee County, Florida.
That victim, who is now 15-years-old, continued to "have a relationship" with Vazquez via text messages and received a sexually explicit video from him in July, according to the release.
Vazquez is also accused of sending the victim text messages suggesting they would meet for sex after his baseball season was over.
FDLE agents, with assistance from Pennsylvania State Police, served a search warrant Tuesday at Vazquez's apartment in Pittsburgh.
Officials said several electronic devices were seized and will be examined as part of the investigation.
Vazquez was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where he will face extradition to Lee County.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 News for the latest updates.
