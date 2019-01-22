  • Pirates' Double-A affiliate to play some games as 'Allegheny Yinzers'

    ALTOONA, Pa. - Pirates fans will be able to officially root for some Yinzers this season.

    The Pittsburgh franchise’s Double-A affiliate, the Altoona Curve, said it will play seven home games as the Allegheny Yinzers this season, the team announced Tuesday.

    Players will wear alternate black-and-gold uniforms for the games that feature a Yinzers logo with a bridge and letters and numbers that look like riveted steel.

    "One of the trends in Minor League Baseball over the last few years have been changing team names or rebranding for a period of time that ties into the market," said Curve general manager Derek Martin. "Most teams have changed their names to food items and I wanted to be different.”

    The first game featuring the Allegheny Yinzers will be April 13.

