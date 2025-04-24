Pirates erupt for 18 Hits in win over Angels; Everyone contributes, Cutch homers

LOS ANGELES — Andrew McCutchen homered and everyone contributed for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Tuesday night.

How We Got There

Joey Bart and Ke’Bryan Hayes each recorded RBI singles in the top of the third inning.

After Taylor Ward hit a solo homer in the bottom of the third, McCutchen answered with a three-run black to left center. It was the 38-year-old’s second home run of the season and first since March 30 in Miami.

The Angels (11-11) responded with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth but Isiah Kiner-Falefa put the Pirates (9-15) back up by two with an RBI infield single off Garrett McDaniels in he fifth.

Kiner-Falefa came through again with an RBI ground rule double in the top of the ninth and Bryan Reynolds plated a pair with a single to right.

Chase Shugart (1-0) earned his first big-league win after throwing 2.0 perfect innings of relief. Left fielder Tommy Pham robbed Jo Adell of a home run for the final out to seal the win.

