Pirates fans grill up breakfast, optimism before home opener

PITTSBURGH - Die-hard Pirates fans weren’t deterred by the team’s off-season trades or the snow. They showed up early to celebrate the return of baseballs at PNC Park.
Peanuts and Crackerjack may be synonymous with baseball, but Monday morning, the parking lots on the North Shore smelled more like breakfast.
Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic came across one tailgate frying up pancakes and eggs.
Their optimism for the season matched their excitement of the home opener.
“The players are doing to play their hearts out. That's what they do. That's why the fans love them. We still like them too, it's just management made some decisions that we don't agree with,” said Brian Littleton.
Channel 11's Damany Lewis spent the afternoon with Pirates fans. How they feel about the upcoming season and the changes the team made, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
