PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to make changes after a disappointing season in 2019, as they have fired long-time pitching coach Ray Searage and bench coach Tom Prince.
The team announced in a short release Thursday that neither Searage nor Prince would be returning in 2020. Neither firing was unexpected.
This comes just days after Pittsburgh fired manager Clint Hurdle after eight seasons with the team. However, GM Neal Huntington is expected to be back next season.
Below is the full statement released by the Pirates:
“The Pittsburgh Pirates have informed pitching coach Ray Searage and bench coach Tom Prince that they are not candidates to remain on the Club’s 2020 Major League staff. All other Major League coaches are candidates to remain on the big league staff pending the conclusion of the managerial and coaching staff hiring process.”
