Jung Ho Kang is coming back to Pittsburgh.
The South Korea native, beset by visa issues related to several DUIs, hasn’t played in the U.S. since the end of the 2016 season. The Pirates announced Thursday the infielder has obtained a work visa and will rejoin the team.
“We are encouraged by the steps that Jung Ho has taken to date and are hopeful that having the game he loves taken away from him for more than a year has driven home the reality that he must make better life decisions as we move forward together,” Pirates president Frank Coonelly said in a statement.
