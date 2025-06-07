Pirates keep fighting, walk off Phillies; Nick Gonzales delivers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

After fighting their way back all night long, the Pittsburgh Pirates walked off the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Nick Gonzales’ sacrifice fly to left in the bottom of the ninth inning on Friday night.

The back-and-forth affair started in the top of the first inning, when Nick Castellanos put the Phillies (37-26) ahead 1-0 with an RBI groundout.

The Pirates (24-40) evened the score in the bottom of the inning when Bryan Reynolds followed a Nick Gonzales triple with a base hit to right.

After the Phillies went back up by a run in the top of the second, Reynolds tied the game once again with a solo home run to left field in the third. For Reynolds, it was his eighth home run of the season.

