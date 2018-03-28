  • Pirates' manager Hurdle reveals Opening Day starting lineup

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates season begins Thursday afternoon when they play the Detroit Lions at Comerica Park, and there will be some new faces in the opening day lineup.

    According to the Pirates website, here’s who will start:

    • Ivan Nova, P
    • Adam Frazier, DH
    • Josh Harrison, 2B
    • Gregory Polanco, RF
    • Josh Bell, 1B
    • Corey Dickerson, LF
    • Starling Marte, CF
    • Francisco Cervelli, C
    • Colin Moran, 3B
    • Jordy Mercer, SS

     

    The most noticeable change is the outfield, where Andrew McCutchen had been a staple for the past 9 seasons. He’s now on the west coast with the San Francisco Giants. The Pirates also took at a lot of heat in the off-season for trading pitcher Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros.

    Channel 11 Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh says there’s rain in the forecast for Thursday’s game and there’s chance the forecast could delay the start of the season for both teams.

