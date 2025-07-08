Pirates’ Oneil Cruz named to 2025 Home Run Derby

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on Pirates Baseball Now.

Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz will take part in the 2025 Home Run Derby, set to take place at the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park on Monday, July 14.

Cruz will compete against Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves), Cal Raleigh (Mariners), James Wood (Nationals), Byron Buxton (Twins) along with at least three more sluggers not yet announced.

Among that field of players, Cruz has the least home runs (15) of anyone with a full season under their belt. Acuña has nine home runs, but didn’t make it into the lineup until May 23 due to a knee injury suffered last season.

However, the 6-foot-7, 240 pound Cruz does have the hardest hit home run of 2025 (and the Statcast era, which dates to 2015) to his name, a 122.9 mile per hour blast against Logan Henderson of the Milwaukee Brewers on May 25.

