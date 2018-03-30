  • Pirates outlast Tigers on Opening Day, 13-10, in extra innings

    Updated:

    The Pittsburgh Pirates (1-0) started their 2018 season on a high note, though it took a little longer than expected. 

    After Opening Day’s game was rained out Thursday, the Pirates outlasted the Detroit Tigers (0-1) Friday in game one of their opening series, winning 13-10 in extra innings. 

    It was the longest game for the Pirates on Opening Day since 1969.

    The Pirates scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 10-6 lead, only to see star closer Felipe Rivero allow three walks and two runs before being pulled in the bottom of the ninth. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Detroit brought in the two runners Rivero left on base to send the contest into extra innings. 

    The Tigers nearly won it in the first extra frame on a single that brought Nick Castellanos home. Newly acquired left fielder Corey Dickerson fired a strike to catcher Francisco Cervelli and appeared to tag Castellanos at the plate. The play was called safe, but upon review, the call was overturned.

    Right fielder Gregory Polanco launched a 3-run homerun in the 13th inning to give the Pirates the lead, and reliever Stephen Brault closed it out to earn the win for Pittsburgh.  

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pirates outlast Tigers on Opening Day, 13-10, in extra innings

  • Headline Goes Here

    Replay review saves Pirates, beat Tigers 13-10 in 13th

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gardenhire ejected after review takes away winning run

  • Headline Goes Here

    Video shows man stealing package off Shadyside porch

  • Headline Goes Here

    MLB starts with most players from Puerto Rico since 2011