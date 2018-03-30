The Pittsburgh Pirates (1-0) started their 2018 season on a high note, though it took a little longer than expected.
After Opening Day’s game was rained out Thursday, the Pirates outlasted the Detroit Tigers (0-1) Friday in game one of their opening series, winning 13-10 in extra innings.
It was the longest game for the Pirates on Opening Day since 1969.
The Pirates scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 10-6 lead, only to see star closer Felipe Rivero allow three walks and two runs before being pulled in the bottom of the ninth.
Detroit brought in the two runners Rivero left on base to send the contest into extra innings.
The Tigers nearly won it in the first extra frame on a single that brought Nick Castellanos home. Newly acquired left fielder Corey Dickerson fired a strike to catcher Francisco Cervelli and appeared to tag Castellanos at the plate. The play was called safe, but upon review, the call was overturned.
Right fielder Gregory Polanco launched a 3-run homerun in the 13th inning to give the Pirates the lead, and reliever Stephen Brault closed it out to earn the win for Pittsburgh.
