Pirates pitcher Chris Archer undergoes hernia surgery

PITTSBURGH (AP)— Pirates pitcher Chris Archer has undergone surgery to repair a hernia but should be ready in time for spring training.
The team says Archer had surgery Tuesday after complaining of symptoms during a recent workout.
Archer is expected to take six weeks off to recuperate before resuming his offseason program.
Pittsburgh acquired Archer from Tampa Bay in a July trade that sent outfielder Austin Meadows and pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the Rays.
Archer went 3-3 with a 4.30 ERA in 10 starts for the Pirates, including a 2-1 mark with a 2.70 ERA in September.
