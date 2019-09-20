PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez could be deported if he is convicted of charges related to a sexual encounter with an underage girl, The Wall Street Journal reported.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is tracking the charges against Vazquez, a native of Venezuela, according to The Wall Street Journal. However, political instability in Venezuela might make deportation difficult for the U.S.
Vazquez, 28, admitted to exchanging sexually explicit pictures with the 13-year-old victim and driving to her home in Scottdale, where he attempted to have sex with her in his car about two years ago, officials said. The girl is now 15 years old and lives in Florida.
According to an affidavit from Westmoreland County, Vazquez admitted to investigators the victim "looked too young and that she appeared to be 16 years of age or younger." Police said Vazquez told them he initially refused to communicate with her due to her age.
Vazquez is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
