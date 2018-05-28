PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed right-handed pitcher Ivan Nova on the 10-day disabled list for a sprained right ring finger, the team announced Monday.
Nova’s placement on the 10-day disabled list is retroactive to May 25.
Right-handed pitcher Nick Kingham has been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Nova’s place on the 25-man roster, a news release from the Pirates said.
Kingham will start Tuesday night against the Cubs.
