    PITTSBURGH - You've heard the saying that someone would give the shirt off their back for another person, but Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove changed it up -- giving up his cleats!

    As Musgrove headed to the locker room Wednesday night at PNC Park, he stopped to give a fan a hug and his cleats.

    The gesture put a smile on the fan's face and seemingly left those around him in awe.

    Musgrove pitched for six innings with eight strikeouts to help the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 9-5.

    The Pirates' final game of the season is Sunday.

