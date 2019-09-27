PITTSBURGH - You've heard the saying that someone would give the shirt off their back for another person, but Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove changed it up -- giving up his cleats!
As Musgrove headed to the locker room Wednesday night at PNC Park, he stopped to give a fan a hug and his cleats.
The gesture put a smile on the fan's face and seemingly left those around him in awe.
Musgrove pitched for six innings with eight strikeouts to help the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 9-5.
The Pirates' final game of the season is Sunday.
