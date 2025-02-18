Pirates’ pitcher Paul Skenes sits down with Channel 11 for one-on-one interview

BRADENTON, Fla. — In a Channel 11 exclusive, Sports Anchor Shelby Cassesse went one-on-one with Pirates pitching phenom Paul Skenes. She traveled to Bradenton, Florida for Pirates spring training just to interview Skenes and find out what make him tick. I’ts one of his first local sit-down interviews since coming to Pittsburgh.

From first pick to the MLB draft, All-Star Rookie of the Year and one of baseball’s biggest stars, he told us his goal to be present and win every single day.

He told us about his decision to leave the Air Force academy, his goals for this season, and how his girlfriend, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunn helped him get ready for the spotlight.

“She’s made me better in that aspect,” Skenes said.

His explanation, and how he and the pitching staff are ready to set the tone for this upcoming season, today at 5:30 p.m.

