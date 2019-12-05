PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Pirates' pitcher Joe Musgrove spent his birthday giving back by volunteering at Light of Life Rescue Mission.
He celebrated turning 27 with the Pirate parrot, as the two served lunch and shared gifts with people in need.
Musgrove told Channel 11 he loved spending his birthday doing something to help others.
"It makes me feel really good to be able to get out here and do something good for someone else and try to make a difference in the community," he said.
Musgrove also bought Pirates pullovers as gifts for the people there.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local chiropractor found dead inside office was murdered, police say
- 668,000 will lose food stamp benefits under new work rules
- Sailor dead after killing 2 civilians at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
- VIDEO: Local school district mourning loss of beloved student, talented athlete
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}