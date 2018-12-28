Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams plays along after waiter mistakes him for Bryce Harper

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams was mistaken for Bryce Harper at a restaurant and left one Yankees fan really excited.
"Our waiter tonight thought I was Bryce Harper so of course I played along and told him I was signing with the Yankees. He was very happy because he was from the Bronx," Williams said in a tweet.
Needless to say, the waiter is probably disappointed.
Harper is a free agent who recently played for the Washington Nationals for seven seasons.
