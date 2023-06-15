Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates place Colin Holderman on IL; Recall Yerry De Los Santos

By Danny Demillo, Pittsburgh Baseball Now and WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman on the 15-day injured list with right wrist inflammation. In a corresponding move, fellow righty Yerry De Los Santos has been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Holderman has been a main component of the Pirates’ bullpen this season, appearing in 26 games — a lot of which have been to setup closer David Bednar. He’s posted a 4.01 ERA with one save and 28 strikeouts across 24.2 innings pitched.

