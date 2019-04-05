  • Pirates place OF Corey Dickerson on injured list

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Thursday that outfielder Corey Dickerson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

    Dickerson's injury stretches an already depleted outfield with Gregory Polanco on the IR following shoulder surgery last September.

    Pitcher Jordan Lyles was reinstated from the 10-day injured list to take Dickerson's spot on the 25-man active roster, according to the team.

    The Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park Thursday night.

