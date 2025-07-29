Pirates Preview: Bucs up against a future Hall of Famer

This story initially appeared on PittsburghBaseballNow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates squeaked out a 6-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night for their sixth win in their last seven games.

Andrew McCutchen hit the go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth, and David Bednar held on in the ninth for his 17th save in as many chances.

The Pirates (45-62) will look to notch a series win against the Giants (54-53) and Justin Verlander at Oracle Park on Tuesday night.

First pitch is set for 9:45 p.m.

