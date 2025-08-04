Pirates Preview: Johan Oviedo returns to PNC Park Mound

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on PittsburghBaseballNow.com

The Pittsburgh Pirates salvaged their series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field with a 9-5 win on Sunday afternoon.

Spencer Horwitz clubbed a pair of homers and drove in six runs while Nick Gonzales went 4 for 5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

After a six-game road trip out west, the Pirates (48-64) return home for a seven-game homestand, starting with the San Francisco Giants (56-56) on Monday night.

Johan Oviedo will be back on a big-league mound for the first time since Sept. 27, 2023, after undergoing Tommy John surgery and dealing with a lat injury.

First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.

