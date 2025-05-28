Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes gets chance for unlikely series win

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on PiratesBaseballNow.com

The Pittsburgh Pirates erased a six-run deficit by scoring nine unanswered runs to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-6 on Tuesday night.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa tied the game with a bases-clearing double in the eighth and Bryan Reynolds provided the big swing later in the inning with a go-ahead three-run home run.

Thanks to the big comeback, the Pirates (20-36) have a chance at a series win over the Diamondbacks (27-28) on Wednesday afternoon.

Paul Skenes will start for the Pirates.

First pitch is set for 3:40 p.m.

