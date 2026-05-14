Pirates roll Rockies for rubber match win; O’Hearn leads charge

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

A big day from Ryan O’Hearn and the offense lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-2 rubber match win over the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on Thursday afternoon.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st, 3-0 PIT: The Pirates (24-20) jumped on Rockies starter Chase Dollander (3-3) for three runs. Bryan Reynolds singled home Oneil Cruz and scored on a Ryan O’Hearn two-run home run to right-center. It was O’Hearn’s second home run in as many games.

Bottom 3rd, 6-0 PIT: Endy Rodríguez plated a pair of runs with a base hit up the middle off Brennan Bernadino. Later in the inning, Cruz padded the lead with an RBI groundout with the bases loaded against Victor Vodnik.

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