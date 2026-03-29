Pirates Salvage Series With Extra-Innings Win Over Mets; Game-Saving Relay in 10th

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

After Ryan O’Hearn and Henry Davis put them ahead by two in the top of the 10th, a game-saving relay home in the bottom of the inning gave the Pittsburgh Pirates their first victory of the season with a 4-3 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field on Sunday afternoon.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 Pirates: Ryan O’Hearn singled to left field off Mets rookie starter Nolan McLean to give them the first lead of the game for the third straight day.

Bottom 2nd, 1-1: Marcus Semien delivered an RBI single off Pirates starter Carmen Mlodzinski to even the score.

Top 3rd, 2-1 Pirates: Brandon Lowe connected on his third home run in as many games, a 390-foot solo shot to right off McLean to put the Pirates (1-2) back out in front.

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