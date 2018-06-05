Pirates select Travis Swaggerty with No. 10 pick in MLB draft

The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected outfielder Travis Swaggerty with the 10th pick in the MLB draft on Monday.
With the 🔟th pick in the #MLBDraft, the Pirates select OF Travis Swaggerty, University of South Alabama. pic.twitter.com/MFjbjtBiI0— Pirates (@Pirates) June 5, 2018
Swaggerty, 20, is from the University of Alabama. He hit .296 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 38 RBI and .526 slugging percentage in 57 games as a junior at the University of Alabama.
Pirates General Manager Neal Huntington released the following statement:
"Travis Swaggerty is one of the best hitters in the draft and we are pleased to have the chance to add such a multi-dimensional player to our organization. Travis is a gritty, driven, well-rounded athlete that can impact a baseball game with his bat, his speed and his glove."
