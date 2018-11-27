Pirates sign free agent outfielder Chisenhall to one-year deal

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed free agent outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall to a one-year deal, according to a release by the team.
Chisenhall has spent his entire MLB career with the Cleveland Indians after being selected by Cleveland in the first round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.
He was originally selected by the Pirates in the 11th round of the 2006 draft but did not sign with the team.
Chisenhall, 30, hit .321 in 29 games last season with the Indians.
OFFICIAL: The Pirates have agreed to terms with free agent OF Lonnie Chisenhall on a one-year deal for the 2019 season. pic.twitter.com/DKawCOVGd6— Pirates (@Pirates) November 27, 2018
“Lonnie Chisenhall adds an experienced, productive and versatile player to our Major League Team,” said Neal Huntington, general manager of the Pirates. “When healthy, Lonnie has been a quality hitter while offering defensive flexibility. He also provides us an immediate option in right field while Gregory Polanco is getting healthy and his abilities and versatility will make our club better once Polanco returns.”
To make room for Chisenhall in on the 40-man roster, pitcher Alex McRae was designated for assignment.
