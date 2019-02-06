  • Pirates sign infielder Nick Franklin to minor league deal

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed infielder Nick Franklin to a minor league deal, the team announced on Wednesday. The contract includes an invitation to big league training camp.

    Franklin, 27, attended 2018 Spring Training with Milwaukee but started the season in Double-A. 

    He was originally selected in the first round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft and has appeared in 301 Major League games since making his debut in 2013.

    Franklin has played a number of positions including all four infield positions, left and right fields.

    He's played for the Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Angels.

