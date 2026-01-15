Pirates sign notable international prospect Wilton Guerrero Jr.

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed international prospect Wilton Guerrero Jr., a shortstop from the Dominican Republic, for $1.95 million according to MLB Pipeline.

Guerrero is Pipeline’s No. 17 international prospect in the 2026 cycle. The 16-year-old as a plus-runner with 70-grade speed. He also has an above-average arm and is considered a solid defender with a 50-grade hit tool.

One of the younger players available in this year’s class, talent evaluators feel Guerrero, who measures 5 feet 10 inches, weighs 165 pounds and bats right handed, has plenty of upside and more power potential than currently present.

