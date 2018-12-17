PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Monday the signing of pitcher Jordan Lyles to a one-year deal.
The 28-year-old has played eight seasons in Major League Baseball, most recently with the Milwaukee Brewers. Lyles also did stints with the Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres.
Related Headlines
“We are pleased to add Jordan Lyles to our Major League pitching staff,” said Huntington. “Jordan has always had a quality pitch arsenal, and given his success after adjusting how he used his pitches during the 2018 season, he will have a legitimate opportunity to earn a spot in our rotation in 2019. We look forward to helping Jordan continue to bridge the gap between potential and performance.”
OFFICIAL: Pirates sign free agent RHP Jordan Lyles (@JordanLyles24) to a one-year deal for the 2019 season.#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/LooxYZLO2E— Pirates (@Pirates) December 17, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman knocked out during fight at North Shore bar
- Government shutdown: What will close; will you get your Social Security check, SNAP, WIC?
- 'Nobody should work here, ever': Teen quits Walmart job over store intercom
- VIDEO: Police investigating video of 2 girls fighting in local high school bathroom
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}