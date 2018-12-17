  • Pirates sign RHP Lyles to one-year deal

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Monday the signing of pitcher Jordan Lyles to a one-year deal.

    The 28-year-old has played eight seasons in Major League Baseball, most recently with the Milwaukee Brewers. Lyles also did stints with the Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres.

    “We are pleased to add Jordan Lyles to our Major League pitching staff,” said Huntington. “Jordan has always had a quality pitch arsenal, and given his success after adjusting how he used his pitches during the 2018 season, he will have a legitimate opportunity to earn a spot in our rotation in 2019. We look forward to helping Jordan continue to bridge the gap between potential and performance.”

