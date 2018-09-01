Pirates trade Freese, Hechavarria in separate deals

In moves that would seem to indicate the team is looking ahead to next year, the Pirates traded infielders David Freese and Adeiny Hechavarria in separate deals.
Freese, 35, was signed as a free agent in 2016. The team signed him to a two-year extension after that season.
In exchange, the Los Angeles Dodgers sent Pittsburgh minor-league infielder Jesus Manuel Valdez, 20, who hit .230 with 27 RBI in the Dominican summer league.
Minutes later, the Pirates announced they were trading Hechavarria to the New York Yankees for cash and a player to be named later.
Hechavarria only joined the team Aug. 6 in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. He played 15 games for Pittsburgh.
