  • Pirates trade Markel to Angels for cash

    By: Alex Stumpf

    The Pirates traded right-handed relief pitcher Parker Markel to the Angels Thursday for cash considerations.

    Markel was claimed by the Pirates from the Mariners on July 27 and split time between the majors and Triple-A for both clubs. He pitched to a 7.77 ERA in 20 major league innings. The 29-year-old did much better in Triple-A, where he finished with a 1.74 ERA, 0.992 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 41.1 IP.

