The Pirates traded right-handed relief pitcher Parker Markel to the Angels Thursday for cash considerations.
Markel was claimed by the Pirates from the Mariners on July 27 and split time between the majors and Triple-A for both clubs. He pitched to a 7.77 ERA in 20 major league innings. The 29-year-old did much better in Triple-A, where he finished with a 1.74 ERA, 0.992 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 41.1 IP.
Related Headlines
To read more, visit DK Pittsburgh Sports.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead, 2 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Beaver County
- PHOTOS: WPXI viewer Halloween costumes
- Is how we wash our hands and use sanitizer ineffective against fighting the flu?
- VIDEO: 2 South Hills massage parlors caught offering ‘sexual services' to customers
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Alex Stumpf, DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}