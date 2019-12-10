PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates have gone through a major upheaval throughout the organization, but their annual "PiratesFest" will go on to get fans ready for next season.
The all-day event will take place at PNC Park on Saturday, Jan. 25, and admission is free to the public.
Fans do have the option to purchase "autograph tickets" which guarantees autographs for specific sections throughout the day.
In addition to the general autographs, there will be special autograph sessions for all kids 14-and-under free of charge all day Saturday.
According to a release from the team, general public hours will be from noon to 5 p.m.
The event will have activities throughout the stadium, including:
- Kids free autograph sessions in the Jim Beam Left Field Lounge
- Player and executive appearances in the Press Conference Room
- Photo opportunities in the Pirates dugout
- Games and booths on the Pittsburgh Baseball Club Level
- A chance to meet current and former Pirates players
- The "Oh Say Can You Sing" National Anthem Finals
- Free Alumni Autographs in the Hyundai Club
Prior to the general public hours, the Pirates said exclusive season ticket holder events will happen from 9 a.m. to noon.
Visit the Pirates' website for more information.
