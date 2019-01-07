  • Pittsburgh Pirates add two special assistants to baseball operations

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates have added two special assistants to their baseball operations.

    The Buccos added David Eckstein Saturday as a special assistant. Eckstein, 43, is a former World Series Most Valuable Player award winner in 2006. He’s also the younger brother of new Pirates hitting coach Rick Eckstein.

    Eckstein played in the major leagues for 10 years as a middle infielder for several teams.

    Eckstein is joined by former Pirates bench coach Jeff Banister, who was hired as a special assistant to baseball operations on Sunday.

    Banister, 54, was dismissed as the Texas Rangers’ manager in late September. He served as manager for four years and led the team to two American League West titles.

    Prior to his stint with Texas, Banister spent 29 seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirate organization.

    The Buccos kick off their 2019 season on March 28 in Cincinnati.

