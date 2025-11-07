Pittsburgh Pirates announce plans for 2026 PiratesFest

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced that PiratesFest will take place on Jan. 24 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

PiratesFest is an all-day event featuring interactive games, attractions and opportunities to meet Pirates players, alumni, coaches, broadcasters and mascots. The event is free to the public with a reserved digital ticket available at Pirates.com/piratesfest.

PiratesFest will offer fans a variety of experiences, including meet-and-greet sessions with Pirates players, interactive games suitable for all ages and exclusive Pirates merchandise and memorabilia. Fans can also participate in Q&A sessions with Pirates management and players.

Autograph sessions with players and alumni will be ticketed, with proceeds benefiting Pirates Charities. Special autograph sessions for children 14 and under will be available without requiring a donation.

Season ticket holders will have early access to PiratesFest from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with exclusive events such as autograph and photograph sessions. General public hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans can claim their tickets to PiratesFest starting now at Pirates.com/piratesfest, with the full schedule of events to be announced later.

