  • Butler native joins Pirates as new Bench Coach

    PITTSBURGH - It will be another homecoming of sorts for Butler native Don Kelly: he's joining the Pirates again, this time as their new Bench Coach.

    Team officials announced Kelly, 39, will join the staff for at least the 2020 season.

    Kelly was previously working as the First Base Coach for the Houston Astros this past season. Before that, Kelly was a professional scout for the Detroit Tigers. 

    "I am extremely humbled and excited to return to the Pirates as the Bench Coach," Kelly said.

    He played college baseball at Point Park University and then spent 16 season playing professionally. He spent part of nine seasons in Major League Baseball with the Pirates in 2007, Tigers (2009-2014) and Marlins (2015-2016).

