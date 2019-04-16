Pittsburgh Pirates (8-6, second in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (8-7, third in the NL Central)
Detroit; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Joe Musgrove (1-1, 0.00 ERA, 0.44 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (1-1, 2.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)
Related Headlines
LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last three games.
The Tigers are 4-4 against opponents from the AL Central. Detroit has hit seven home runs this season, last in the majors. Christin Stewart leads them with three while slugging .489.
The Pirates have gone 6-5 against division opponents. Pittsburgh has a collective .247 this season, led by Melky Cabrera with an average of .405. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart leads the Tigers with seven extra base hits and is batting .191. Gordon Beckham is 3-for-17 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.
Josh Bell leads the Pirates with nine extra base hits and has 12 RBIs. Cabrera has 13 hits and is batting .448 over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.
TRENDING NOW:
- Notre Dame Cathedral fire: 'Entire fire is out,' official says; billionaires pledge donations
- Maker of Chips Ahoy! recalling some products due to 'unexpected' ingredient
- PHOTOS: Fire at Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
- VIDEO: 6-year-old boy helps save grandmother from house fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by one run
Pirates: 7-3, .259 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs
Tigers Injuries: Matt Moore: 10-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: day-to-day (toe), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (right quad spasm), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (shoulder).
Pirates Injuries: Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Dovydas Neverauskas: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Kyle Crick: 10-day IL (triceps), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jose Osuna: 10-day IL (neck), Kevin Newman: 10-day IL (finger), Elias Diaz: 10-day IL (illness).
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}