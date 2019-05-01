If it weren’t for bad luck, the Pittsburgh Pirates would have no luck at all.
Tuesday night, in the same game that marked the return of outfielder Starling Marte, Francisco Cervelli left the game with a wrist injury.
It was the the second inning of the game against the Rangers when Cervelli was hit on his left wrist by a pitch from Adrian Sampson.
After being examined by the Pirates athletic trainer, Cervelli initially stayed in the game.
Then, with Bryan Reynolds batting, Elias Diaz was inserted into the game as a pinch-runner, replacing Cervelli on the bases and behind the plate..
Cervelli has played in 23 of the 26 games for the Pirates.
