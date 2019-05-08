  • Josh Bell knocks one directly into the Allegheny River

    PITTSBURGH - The Pirates didn't get the sweep of the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on Wednesday, but fans did get to witness something pretty elusive: a home run directly into the Allegheny River.

    Josh Bell hit a bomb in the fourth inning that hit the water with a splash!

    The 472 foot homerun was the fifth longest in PNC Park History and only the fourth to fly directly into the river.

    The Pirates lost the game 9 to 6.

