PITTSBURGH - The Pirates didn't get the sweep of the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on Wednesday, but fans did get to witness something pretty elusive: a home run directly into the Allegheny River.
Josh Bell hit a bomb in the fourth inning that hit the water with a splash!
Literal cannonball in the river. #RingIt pic.twitter.com/n6mr7x7Dqt— Pirates (@Pirates) May 8, 2019
The 472 foot homerun was the fifth longest in PNC Park History and only the fourth to fly directly into the river.
✔️ Only the 4th HR to hit the river on a fly in PNC Park history— Pirates (@Pirates) May 8, 2019
✔️ 5th longest HR in PNC Park history pic.twitter.com/aTy7o3uU9D
The Pirates lost the game 9 to 6.
