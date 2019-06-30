MILWAUKEE - Josh Bell will participate in the 2019 Home Run Derby after all. Following a tease last week, the Pirates confirmed the news Sunday:
🔔CONFIRMED🔔@JBell_19 will put his power on display in this year's @MLB Home Run Derby! #BELLieve pic.twitter.com/biCsLnYmzR— Pirates (@Pirates) June 30, 2019
This season, Bell is slashing .303/.375/.629 with a 1.004 OPS. He leads the big leagues with 70 RBIs and 29 doubles and has sprinkled in 22 home runs for good measure. He was also named the NL Player of the Month in May. Despite cooling off a touch in June, Bell made a strong and deserving push for a starting position in this year's All-Star Game.
2019 Home Run Derby Participants— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) June 30, 2019
Josh Bell: 22 HR (T-7 in NL)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr: 8 HR (all since May 14)
Pete Alonso: 28 HR (tied most HR by a rookie before July 1)
Carlos Santana: 18 HR (leads Cleveland)
Christian Yelich: 29 HR (leads MLB) pic.twitter.com/fUNii16G0u
