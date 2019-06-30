  • Josh Bell officially named to 2019 Home Run Derby

    By: John Perrotto, DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Updated:

    MILWAUKEE - Josh Bell will participate in the 2019 Home Run Derby after all. Following a tease last week, the Pirates confirmed the news Sunday: 

    Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.

    This season, Bell is slashing .303/.375/.629 with a 1.004 OPS. He leads the big leagues with 70 RBIs and 29 doubles and has sprinkled in 22 home runs for good measure. He was also named the NL Player of the Month in May. Despite cooling off a touch in June, Bell made a strong and deserving push for a starting position in this year's All-Star Game.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories