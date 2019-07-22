PITTSBURGH - In the event of a building fire, Josh Bell's the one anyone would want heading the evacuation.
He's as easygoing as it gets, cool and comfortable, and he's that way in part because he's equally in complete command of any situation. He studies. He processes. He knows the route.
Related Headlines
You can read more about this from DKPittsburghSports.
TRENDING NOW:
- These roads are closed or restricted because of flooding and landslides
- American Red Cross opens shelter, sends help to people affected by flooding
- Flash Flood Watch for areas experiencing heavy rain
- VIDEO: Water pours into garages and yards after pipe breaks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}