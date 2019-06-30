Jordan Lyles was happy on one hand and unhappy on the other.
Lyles came off the injured list Saturday night and had a solid start, allowing three runs in six innings. However, it wasn’t enough to beat mound counterpart and former teammate Brandon Woodruff.
So, in the end, Lyles was bummed after the Pirates lost 3-1 to the Brewers on Saturday night at Miller Park. The Pirates reached the midpoint of their season with a 39-42 record as they lost for just the second time in their last nine games.
Lyles (5-4) had missed three weeks with left hamstring tightness.
