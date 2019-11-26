PITTSBURGH - Officials with the Pittsburgh Pirates announced a new ticket plan for fans looking to take in a ballgame in the upcoming season.
Its called the Bucs Flex Plan and it goes on sale Cyber Monday.
Team officials said the new plan consists of 10 ticket vouchers for a flat rate of $190 with each voucher good for one ticket in the outfield or upper bowl areas. Fans can use the Ballpark app to redeem their vouchers and the apps will pick the best available seats.
The plan allows fans to use their tickets as they see fit: using one ticket for 19 games or up to all their vouchers for a group of 19 people to attend one game.
Team officials said the vouchers are good for all games throughout the season with the exception of opening day.
