PITTSBURGH - Vera Clemente, the widow of Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente, died at the age of 78 last week.
She was honored by former players and team officials.
Today, Pirates alumni joined front office staff as we paused for a moment to remember Vera Clemente. pic.twitter.com/8pmWBubdh4— Pirates (@Pirates) November 18, 2019
A large group gathered at the statue of Roberto Clemente to lay a wreath and take a few moments to remember her.
Vera Clemente was a beloved, well-known advocate for the game of baseball, especially in communities in the Caribbean.
