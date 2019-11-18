  • Pirates alumni, staff honor Vera Clemente

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Vera Clemente, the widow of Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente, died at the age of 78 last week. 

    She was honored by former players and team officials. 

    A large group gathered at the statue of Roberto Clemente to lay a wreath and take a few moments to remember her. 

    Vera Clemente was a beloved, well-known advocate for the game of baseball, especially in communities in the Caribbean. 

