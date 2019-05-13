PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced two moves regarding injured players Monday and called up a utility player from Indianapolis.
Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon has been moved to the 60-day injured list, and infielder Jung Ho Kang has been moved to the 10-day injured list.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts about the Pirates and other Pittsburgh sports teams. CLICK HERE to find out how.
At the same time, the pirates have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jake Elmore from Triple-A Indianapolis.
Elmore hit .380 (41-for-108) with 12 doubles, two home runs, 16 RBI and a .990 OPS in 31 games with Triple-A Indianapolis this season after being acquired by the Pirates from the White Sox organization on March 27.
TRENDING NOW:
- Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97
- Priest on leave, accused of inappropriate contact with women
- Dennis Rodman accused of helping steal 400-pound crystal, clothes from yoga studio
- VIDEO: Florida man racks up $30K in fines for tall grass, could lose home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}