    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced two moves regarding injured players Monday and called up a utility player from Indianapolis.

    Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon has been moved to the 60-day injured list, and infielder Jung Ho Kang has been moved to the 10-day injured list.

    At the same time, the pirates have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jake Elmore from Triple-A Indianapolis.

    Elmore hit .380 (41-for-108) with 12 doubles, two home runs, 16 RBI and a .990 OPS in 31 games with Triple-A Indianapolis this season after being acquired by the Pirates from the White Sox organization on March 27. 

